Former union minister P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 21: Former union minister P Chidambaram was on Wednesday night arrested by the CBI officials in connection with the INX media case. He was first detained and taken to CBI headquarters where he was officially arrested.

His detention came amid high drama with CBI officials trying to scale walls of Chidambaram's jor bagh house. Chidambaram, who was thought to have gone missing, addressed a media briefing at Congress headquarters in the evening after which he left for his house in Jor Bagh. CNI officers then arrived there. When, as per reports, the doors were not opened, the CBI officials tried to scale walls.

Both top investigative agencies of the country, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), have issued a Look-Out Notice against him.

[INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea on Friday]

Despite Chidambaram's legal team led by Congress leader Kapil Sibal making several attempts for an immediate hearing, the Supreme Court today listed the anticipatory bail plea hearing of former finance minister for August 23.

Sibal mentioned the petition twice before Justice NV Ramana earlier in the day but was told to approach Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on both occasions. The Chief Justice didn't issue any orders till late evening, reportedly because there were some formalities to be completed, reports said.

Meanwhile, the CBI has issued a Look Out Circular against the former finance minister to prevent him from leaving the country, PTI reported. The agency has alerted all the airports to prevent Chidambaram from boarding a flight, they said, adding the circular was issued recently. The ED has also issued a fresh lookout circular against him in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.