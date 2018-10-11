India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Former union minister Karan Singh's son, Vikramaditya joins Congress

By
    New Delhi, Oct 11: Vikramaditya Singh, PDP leader and son of Senior Congress Leader Dr.Karan Singh on Thursday joined Congress.

    The scion of Dogra dynasty, Vikramaditya had resigned from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) last year in October alleging that the PDP-BJP alliance was working against the people of Jammu and were passing anti-Jammu policies.

    Vikramaditya joins Congress

    The step ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is being considered a "big shot in the arm" for the party in Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Jammu region in particular.

    Congress has been looking for a tough ground to work upon in Jammu but the Kashmiri Pandits have majorly supported the Hindutva forces, belittling the work of the grand old party.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 13:43 [IST]
