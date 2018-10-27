Jaswant Singh’s twitter becomes active after his family joins Congress

New Delhi, Oct 27: Twitter handle of former Union external affairs minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh has once again become active just before the family of the BJP leader joined the Congress in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. His tweeter handle retweeted on October 17 about Manvendra Singh joining the Congress after a long gap that is after 2014.

Jaswant Singh's last tweet was about the death of former Union minister Gopi Nath Munde in a road accidence on January 3, 2014. On October 16, 2018 his tweeter handle retweeted his son Bhupendra Singh Jasol's tweet about their visit to Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan. Then it was tweeted from the handle about the birth anniversary of one of the tallest leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and former vice president of the country Bhairon Singh Shekhawat: "Remembering an extraordinary statesman Late Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary on October 23, 2018." A picture of Jaswant Singh and former vice president also uploaded.

There is also a tweet on CBI controversy. A tweet on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) controversy when the handle tweeted on October 25, 2018: "The measures taken by the government to deal with the functioning of the decade-old institutions of the nation are very unfortunate. After all they are formed to work in the interest of the nation."

Actually Jaswant Singh is in Coma since August 2014 after he met with an accident and now his son Bhupendra Singh is managing his tweeter handle. But this is a matter of discussion that why did the tweeter handle of Jaswant Singh got active after around four years. He was among the top leaders of the BJP during the time of former Prime Minister of Atal Bihari Vajpayee but he racked up a controversy by writing a book on M A Jinnah and his relations with the BJP deteriorated.

He had contested his last Lok Sabha elections from Badmer as an independent candidate. The BJP suspended his son Manvendra Singh but both of them were later inducted in the BJP once again.