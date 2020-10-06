Former union minister, Dilip Ray convicted in coal scam case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: Former union minister, Dilip Ray has been convicted by a Delhi court in connection with the coal scam case.

He was put on trial in 2017 in the coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Ray was Minister of State for Coal in the the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Banerjee was the then Additional Secretary in MoC and Gautam the Advisor (Projects) there.

The charges were framed after the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.