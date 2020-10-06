YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former union minister, Dilip Ray convicted in coal scam case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 06: Former union minister, Dilip Ray has been convicted by a Delhi court in connection with the coal scam case.

    He was put on trial in 2017 in the coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

    Former union minister, Dilip Ray convicted in coal scam case
    Dilip Ray. Image credit: Facebook/Dilip Ray

    Ray was Minister of State for Coal in the the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Banerjee was the then Additional Secretary in MoC and Gautam the Advisor (Projects) there.

    The charges were framed after the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.

    More COAL SCAM News

    Read more about:

    coal scam delhi court

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X