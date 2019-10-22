  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Tripura PWD minister Badal Chowdhury arrested

    By PTI
    |

    Agartala, Oct 22: CPI(M) central committee member Badal Chowdhury, accused of being involved in a Rs 630 crore scam that allegedly took place during his tenure as the PWD minister during the Left Front rule in Tripura, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

    Representational image
    Badal Chowdhury

    West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Manik Das said that Chowdhury was arrested on Monday night. He was absconding after a local court denied him anticipatory bail on Wednesday.

    "Acting on information that Chowdhury was admitted to a hospital, police arrested him. He would be taken into custody after he recovers from his illness," Das told reporters.

    Former chief minister Manik Sarkar, CPI(M) state committee secretary Gautam Das and other Left leaders visited the hospital on Monday night to meet Chowdhury. Hospital sources said the condition of the former PWD minister is critical.

    Meanwhile, the Tripura High Court heard the anticipatory bail plea of Chowdhury on Monday. The court has reserved its verdict till Tuesday.

    Durga Puja 2019: No animal sacrifice in this 500-year-old Tripura Sundari temple

    Former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya participated in Chowdhury's bail plea hearing while Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmick opposed the petition.

    Former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik had been arrested and a warrant issued against former chief secretary Yashpal Singh in connection with the scam.

    More PWD MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    pwd minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue