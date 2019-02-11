Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa death probe: Madras HC rejects petition of Apollo Hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Feb 11: Madras High Court on Monday rejected the petition of Apollo hospital seeking stay on the Arumughaswamy Commission proceedings , which is probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, until a medical board is formed. The next date of hearing is 15 February.

In its petition, the hospital had alleged that the Jayalalithaa death probe panel is going beyond its brief.

The Apollo hospital had also urged the High Court to appoint an independent medical board, comprising specialist doctors not associated with the State government, to probe issues pertaining to treatment provided to Jayalalithaa, if the court thought that the terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry would also necessitate a probe into the treatment provided to her.

Also Read | Panel probing Jayalalithaa's death rejects Apollo Hospitals' plea for medical board

The Apollo Hospitals had filed the petition on Tuesday.

Jayalalithaa was in Apollo Hospitals here for 75 days in 2016 before she died there due to cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016. The Commission had earlier turned down the request of Apollo to set up a medical board. Ever since Jayalalithaa died, the former AIDMK leader's death is mired in a controversy with allegations of foul play flying thick.