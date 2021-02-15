Former Supreme Court judge, P B Sawant passes away

Ashes of former Assam CM Gogoi to travel across state

Pune, Feb 15: Former Supreme Court judge P B Sawant died due to cardiac arrest at his residence here in Maharashtra on Monday morning, family sources said.

He was 90.

Justice Sawant was one of the co-conveners of the Elgar Parishad conclave held on December 31, 2017 in Pune.

He was also part of a panel that conducted an investigation into the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Justice Sawant had also served as chairman of the Press Council of India.

He died at his residence here around 9.30 am on Monday following cardiac arrest, his daughter Sujata Mane said.

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Born on June 30, 1930, Justice Sawant enrolled as an advocate in 1957.

In 1973, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court.

In 1989, Justice Sawant was appointed judge of the Supreme Court. He retired in 1995, but remained active in public life.