  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former SC judge Satya Brata Singh passes away

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Satya Brata Sinha passed away on Tuesday following age related ailments, family sources said.

    Former SC judge Satya Brata Singh passes away
    Former SC judge Satya Brata Singh passes away

    Justice Sinha, 75, was appointed as a judge of the apex court on October 3, 2002 and he retired on August 8, 2009.

    He was earlier designated as a senior advocate by the Patna High Court and on March 9, 1987, he became a judge there.

    He was transferred to the Calcutta High Court in 1994. Justice Sinha was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice there in 1999.

    In December 2000, became the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and in 2001, he was transferred to the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the top court.

    PTI

    More new-delhi News

    Read more about:

    supreme court new delhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue