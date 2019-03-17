Former SC judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose set to be first Lokpal of India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: Former Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose is all set to be the first Lokpal of India. The government may make an announcement of the appointment of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh as Lokpal on Monday.

Justice Ghose, who retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017, is presently a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Supreme Court had on March 7 sought to know, within 10 days, the possible date for the Selection Committee's meeting to finalise names for the Lokpal -- a three-member, anti-corruption watchdog comprising a chairman, a judicial and non-judicial member.

A Search Committee was constituted under Section 4(3) of the Lokayuktas Act, 2013 for the purpose of recommending a panel of names for the appointment of the chairperson and members of the Lokpal.