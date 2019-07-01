  • search
    Former R&AW officers plea to carve 24 constituencies in Pokiest rejected by SC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 01: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea that sought to carve out 24 assembly constituencies in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

    The plea filed by a former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing officer sought for the carving out of 24 assembly constituencies in PoK, Gilgit and Baltistan.

    Former R&AW officers plea to carve 24 constituencies in Pokiest rejected by SC
    File photo of Supreme Court

    The SC said that it could go into this matter and rejected the petition. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the former officer for filing such a petition.

    Meanwhile the Supreme Court opened up today after a six week break. There are several key cases pending before the court, which will be heard and decided over due course of time.

    The petitions, including the one filed by ex-Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seek review of the court's December 14, 2018, judgment dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

    SC re-opens today: Sensitive matters on the anvil

    Also, a three-judge bench headed by the CJI would decide the fate of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi's contempt plea against Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the top court his " chowkidar chor hai" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Gandhi, however, has already tendered unconditional apology for it and sought closure of the case.

    supreme court rejected plea pakistan occupied kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
