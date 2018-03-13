Former Rajya Sabha member Begum Hamida Habibullah passes away at the age of 102 following a prolonged illness. She has been called the iconic face of Indian womanhood in post-independence India

She was the daughter of Nawab Nazir Yar Jung Bahadur, Chief Justice Of Hyderabad High Court and wife of Major General Enaith Habibullah, who went on to become the first Commandant of the National Defence Academy.

Her grandson Saif Habibullah announced the news of her demise through his Facebook account.

Born on November 20, 1916, in Lucknow. She spent her childhood and her early years in Hyderabad. She passed Senior Cambridge with Distinction in five subjects, B.A. from Osmania University[3] (Gold Medalist). She also did 2 years Teachers Training Course from Whitelands College (Putney), London.

She joined politics with the Congress after her husband returned from the army in 1965 and went on to become an MLA from UP's Haidergarh seat in Barabanki from 1969 to 1974. From 1971 to 1973, she was a Minister of State in the U.P. government and a Rajya Sabha member from 1976 to 1982.

OneIndia News

