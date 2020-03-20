Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in self-quarantine along with son

Jaipur, Mar 20: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she and her son Dushyant Singh have self-quarantined themselves after a guest they had met in Lucknow was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Raje, her son who is a BJP MP and his in-laws had attended a dinner in Lucknow recently where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.