    Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in self-quarantine along with son

    Jaipur, Mar 20: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she and her son Dushyant Singh have self-quarantined themselves after a guest they had met in Lucknow was found to be positive for COVID-19.

    Raje, her son who is a BJP MP and his in-laws had attended a dinner in Lucknow recently where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

    Coronavirus: Social distancing seen outside Kerala liquor shops

    "As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
