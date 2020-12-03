Former Punjab CM Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest betrayal of farmers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: Former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal has returned the Padma Vibhushan awarded to him.

He said that he was returning the award to protest the betrayal of farmers by the government of India.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that the protest by the farmers not just affects the economy of Punjab, but is also a national security issue.

"Discussion is going on between farmers and Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation," Singh also said.