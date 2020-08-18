Former President Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters stable: Hospital

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 18: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital on August 10.

In a statement, the hospital authorities said, "There is no change in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable."

Questions are raised on capable leaders in Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Earlier, Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha took to Twitter and shared memories of the last year's Independence Day celebrations with her father. She also said her father never missed a year to hoist the tri-colour on Independence Day and hoped for him to do the same next year.

"In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind," her tweet read.

BJP MLA Raja Singh denies allegations on communally charged posts online

SC says funds from PM-Cares needn't be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund|Oneindia News

The former president underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 09.

On Friday, Sharmistha said that her father's condition remains critical but has not worsened.

"Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads' condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. There's little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light," she said.