Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health shows slight improvement, but still on ventilator

India

New Delhi, Aug 20: Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Thursday said that former President of India Pranab Mukherjee's health condition slightly improved on Thursday, though he continued to remain on ventilator support.

According to a statement from the hospital, Mukherjee's vital and clinical parameters remained stable and being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

The former president's daughter, Sharmistha, had tweeted an emotional post on August 15, remembering last year's Independence Day celebrations with her father.

"In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus.