YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19. Mukherjee had gone to the hospital for a separate procedure

      Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 +ve | Former President tests positive | Oneindia News

      Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

      Taking to Twitter, he wrote,''On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.''

      No Covid19 test done on Amit Shah since last week, clarifies MHA

      He also requested the people who came in contact with him in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

      In 2014, Mukherjee underwent heart procedure after doctors detected a blockage. The doctors immediately conducted angioplasty and installed a stent, a small mesh tube that's used to treat narrow or weak arteries.

      With 62,064 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total caseload in India has now risen to 22,15,075.

      Of these, 6,34,945 are active cases, while 15,35,744 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. As many as 1007 deaths were reported, taking the casualties to 44,386. For the last four days, now, Covid-19 cases have in India have risen by over 60,000.

      More PRANAB MUKHERJEE News

      Read more about:

      pranab mukherjee coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue