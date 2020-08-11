Former President Pranab Mukherjee put on ventilator support

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery at a military hospital here, and he tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the procedure, sources at the hospital said.

The surgery was carried out at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot in his brain, they told PTI.

Mukherjee is critical and is on ventilator support, the sources said.

At the same time, they said his vital parameters are stable and that the surgery was successful. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of 84-year-old Mukherjee.

In the afternoon, the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

Following his tweet, wishes for an early recovery poured in on Twitter from a large number of people including leaders from across the political spectrum.