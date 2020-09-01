Former President Pranab Mukherjee laid to rest with full military honours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 01: Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon. His son performed his last rites. Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to COVID-19 safeguards.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president. Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

Following COVID-19 protocols, former President Pranab Mukherjee's remains were carried in van instead of gun carriage, ANI reported om Tuesday.

The body of former President was taken from his official residence at Delhi's 10 Rajaji Marg to Lodhi Crematorium. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army (R&R) Hospital on 10 August, where he passed away on Monday.