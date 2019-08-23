  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former PM Manmohan Singh takes oath as RS member from Rajasthan

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

    Manmohan Singh
    File Photo of Manmohan Singh

    Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were among those who were present during the oath taking in the Chairman's chamber.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and some BJP leaders were also present. Singh, 86, has come back as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was elected unopposed as the BJP did not put up a candidate against him.

    Singh returned to the Rajya Sabha after a brief gap since his retirement from the Upper House on June 14 this year. He had earlier represented the state of Assam in Rajya Sabha for a long period.

    PTI

    More MANMOHAN SINGH News

    Read more about:

    manmohan singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue