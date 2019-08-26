Former PM, Manmohan Singh set to lose SPG cover

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: Former prime minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh is likely to lose his SPG cover.

The Special Protection Group is likely to be withdrawn from Manmohan Singh. This decision as taken following a review involving the Cabinet Secretariat and Ministry of Home Affairs, which has been taking inputs from the Intelligence Bureau on this issue.

The decision is yet to be officially communicated to the former prime minister. However it is learnt that he has been orally told about the same.

The withdrawal of the SPG cover for Dr. Singh would mean that the elite force would now only protect Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Former PM Manmohan Singh takes oath as RS member from Rajasthan

With the burden on the on the security and exchequer getting heavier, the government had decided to review the security cover to former prime ministers and their family members.

The move is aimed at reducing the burden on the special protection group or SPG. The SPG which was set up in 1985 is tasked with protecting the Prime Minister, former prime ministers and their families. The decision is taken based on the threat perception to each of these persons.