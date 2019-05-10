Former Pak army soldier arrested along border

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jammu, May 10: The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a former soldier of the Pakistan Army along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The alert troops of the BSF observed some movement along IB near a forward area and nabbed a person moving under suspicious circumstances, they said.

During preliminary investigation, he was identified as Mohmmad Afzal of Shakergarh district of Pakistan.

The security personnel recovered two mobile phones and a data card from him, they said.

He has been handed over to police for further interrogation, they said, adding that he is likely to be sent to the join interrogation centre.

Families get separated as Pakistan military fences Durand Line border with Afghanistan

Afzal told the interrogators that he left the Pakistan Army after serving for about nine years, officials said.

He is reported to have worked with the Special Service Group of the Pakistan Army. The police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind his crossing the International Border, officials added.