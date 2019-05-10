  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Pak army soldier arrested along border

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jammu, May 10: The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a former soldier of the Pakistan Army along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

    The alert troops of the BSF observed some movement along IB near a forward area and nabbed a person moving under suspicious circumstances, they said.

    Former Pak army soldier arrested along border
    Representational Image

    During preliminary investigation, he was identified as Mohmmad Afzal of Shakergarh district of Pakistan.

    The security personnel recovered two mobile phones and a data card from him, they said.

    He has been handed over to police for further interrogation, they said, adding that he is likely to be sent to the join interrogation centre.

    Families get separated as Pakistan military fences Durand Line border with Afghanistan

    Afzal told the interrogators that he left the Pakistan Army after serving for about nine years, officials said.

    He is reported to have worked with the Special Service Group of the Pakistan Army. The police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind his crossing the International Border, officials added.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BSF News

    Read more about:

    bsf pakistan army arrested border

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 6:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue