Former NIA officer in CBI dock for fraudulently obtaining call records

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a former National Investigating Agency investigator for illegally obtaining call records of a person and giving to the wife of an IRS officer who was arrested later on corruption charges.

The CBI has filed an FIR against Jalaj Srivastava, two years after the agency received a complaint from the NIA, which had conducted an internal inquiry and found that he had committed wrong. Srivastava was later repatriated to the BSF. The BSF had given its consent to register a case against him.

The FIR says that Srivastava had abused his official position as such in as much as he committed the offence of criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation by way of fraudulently and dishonestly procuring call records of two mobile numbers on two occasions and one failed occasion without any authority of having any connection with any case of being investigated by the NIA.

NIA Deputy Inspector, General Ankit Garg in his complaint said the CBI informed the NIA about Srivastava speaking with Avinash Kaur, wife of IRS officer Sansar Chand who had asked him to provide call records of one Sudesh Saini. Chand and Kaur were arrested in 2018 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a Kanpur businessman.

Garg said that Srivastava had procured call records on at least two occasions. The NIA said that Srivastava had told the inquiry panel that he had received inputs about the mobile number and its owner Saini, who is suspected to be involved in a hawala racket.