Former Navy chief Sushil Kumar passes away; PM Modi condoles

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 27: Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar died at a military hospital here on Wednesday morning following a brief illness. He was 79.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled on Wednesday the death of former Navy chief Admiral Sushil Kumar (retd), saying he contributed towards strengthening the maritime security of the country.

"Admiral Sushil Kumar will be remembered for his great service to the nation. He contributed to the strengthening of our maritime security. Anguished by his demise. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Kumar was Navy Chief from 1998-2001.