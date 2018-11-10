Former Minister Janardhan Reddy appears before CCB for questioning

Bengaluru, Nov 10: Former Minister Janardhan Reddy, who was evading arrest in Ambidant Group alleged bribery case, arrived at CCB office on Saturday.

Reddy arrived with his lawyer Chandrashekar at the CCB office.

According to reports, Reddy arrived at CCB office from senior counsel Hanumantharaya's residence. Hunumantharaya's junior drove Reddy to CCB office.

The CCB sleuths to record written and visual statements of Janardhan Reddy during questioning. The entire questioning procedure to be video recorded.

Earlier, he released a video from an undisclosed place. In the video, Janardhan Reddy claimed that he is in Bengaluru and has not gone anywhere. He added that lawyer Chandrashekar advised him on visiting the CCB to discuss the issue.

He said that the state government and CCB are trying to malign his image and the allegations made against are baseless.

The Bengaluru CCB on Friday had issued notice the mining baron asking him to appear for inquiry on November 11.

Also, the City Civil Court had adjourned Reddy's anticipatory bail plea to Monday. The case was adjourned after CCB sought time to file an objection.