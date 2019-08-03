Former Maldives vice president who tried to enter India deported

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 03: Former vice-president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb, who tried to enter India without any valid documents was deported to his country in the wee hours of Saturday.

Adheeb had reached India on Thursday via sea route but was denied entry as he did not possess any valid document.

He was not allowed to disembark from the ship and was questioned on-board by various central agencies, they said.

Adheeb had sought political asylum from India as he faces a serious risk to his life in his home country, a UK lawyer representing the politician had said.

He is facing charges of attempting to assassinate the then president, Abdulla Yameen. Also facing corruption charges, he was detained in the southern port city of Thootukudi. He had failed to show valid documents and he was found onboard Virgo9, the Singaporean registered tugboat, which had been illegally intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard.

Ex-Maldivian vice president Ahmed Adeeb arrested in India

Adeeb was arrested in Maldives for plotting to assassinate Yameen. He is also facing corruption charges for having embezzled 90 million US dollars. He was placed under house arrest, but was released in July 2016. While the jail sentence against him was quashed citing undue political influence, a fresh trial has been ordered against him.