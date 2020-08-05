Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 05: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away in Pune. He was 88.

Nilangekar served as chief minister of Maharashtra from June 1985 to March 1986 and resigned when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after his daughter's marks in the MD exams were found to have been fudged.

A powerful cooperative leader from Latur, his grandson Sambhaji Patil is a BJP MLA and was the labour minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.