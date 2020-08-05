Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 05: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away in Pune. He was 88.

He recently tested coronavirus positive but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.

Nilangekar, senior Congress leaders from Latur in Marathwada region, was the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986.

He resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985 "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through.

A powerful cooperative leader from Latur, his grandson Sambhaji Patil is a BJP MLA and was the labour minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.