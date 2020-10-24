What is Maharashtra govt doing to help rain-hit farmers: Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Oct 24: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into isolation.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested COVID-19 positive and in isolation," Fadnavis tweeted.

"Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors," the BJP leader added.

Coronavirus: India records 53,370 new COVID-19 cases; active cases fall below 7 lakh-mark

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," Fadnavis wrote.

Fadnavis requested those who have made contact with him recently to get tested for the virus as well.

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for seditious remarks | Oneindia News

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone !," he said.