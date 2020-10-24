YouTube
    Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 24: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into isolation.

    "I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested COVID-19 positive and in isolation," Fadnavis tweeted.

    Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19
    Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

    "Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he added.

    Coronavirus: India records 53,370 new COVID-19 cases; active cases fall below 7 lakh-mark

    "I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," Fadnavis wrote.

    Fadnavis requested those who have made contact with him recently to get tested for the virus as well.

    "Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone !," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 14:49 [IST]
