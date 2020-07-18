Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah, raises speculations of 'Operation Lotus'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, July 18: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that no "Operation Lotus" was taking place in Maharashtra as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will collapse on its own due to its "internal contradictions".

Fadnavis made this statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi, after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Coronavirus: In a first, Kerala confirms community transmission in coastal areas

Devendra Fadnavis claimed that his meeting with Shah was "non-political" as it was aimed at seeking financial assistance for the sugar industry in the state.

Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News

He said he also briefed the Union Home Minister about the coronavirus scenario in the state and sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the situation.

Talking about the meeting, Fadnavis said, "There was no political discussion. We are not interested in destabilising the state government...Time is now to fight coronavirus."

COVID-19: Dexamethasone trial results confirm both benefits and risks

"There is no 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra. We have already said that the government is full of internal contradictions and when it falls because of it, we will see," he said.

"Operation Lotus" refers to the alleged attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties.

The Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly also rejected the speculation that he was tipped to get a role in national politics.