    Former Maha CM's son Nitesh Rane pours mud over engineer, ties him up during inspection

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 04: In yet another case of assault on a government official, Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters threw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway.

    Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane is the son of former Maharastra chief minister leader Narayan Rane.

    File photo of Nitesh Rane
    File photo of Nitesh Rane

    The MLA later tied the engineer to the bridge over the river.

    Maharashtra: 10 dead, 18 people missing after breach in Ratnagiri dam

    The shocking visuals comes after the BJP MP Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya used a cricket bat to thrash civic officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He had also alleged that his act was a result of the atrocities leashed by the civic department officials on a woman.

    The incident, which had taken place in full public view, had left the BJP embarrassed and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a stern warning and tell party leaders that arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.

