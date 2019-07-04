Former Maha CM’s son Nitesh Rane pours mud over engineer, ties him up during inspection

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, July 04: In yet another case of assault on a government official, Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters threw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane is the son of former Maharastra chief minister leader Narayan Rane.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

The MLA later tied the engineer to the bridge over the river.

Maharashtra: 10 dead, 18 people missing after breach in Ratnagiri dam

The shocking visuals comes after the BJP MP Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya used a cricket bat to thrash civic officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He had also alleged that his act was a result of the atrocities leashed by the civic department officials on a woman.

The incident, which had taken place in full public view, had left the BJP embarrassed and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a stern warning and tell party leaders that arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.