Former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar reports for duty at Home Ministry

New Delhi, May 16: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar reported for duty at the Home Ministry in Delhi today after the Election Commission relieved him as the additional director general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in West Bengal. Kumar reported two hours later than the time set by the poll panel.

Rajeev Kumar reported to his supervising officer in the Ministry between 12 noon and 1 pm and then left, IANS said, quoting unnamed sources.

Kumar, who was at the very eye of the storm as the CBI faced off against the Kolkata Police in February, was on Wednesday relieved of his posting as ADG (CID) West Bengal by the Election Commission as part of the briefing where the Phase 7 election campaign in the state was cut short by 24 hours on account of the violence during Amit Shah's poll rally.

It may be recalled that Kumar had earlier been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in February staged a 70-hour dharna after the CBI made a bid to question Kumar at his residence in Kolkata, which was thwarted by the local police.

