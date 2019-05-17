Former Kerala Minister and Cong veteran Kadavoor Sivadasan dies at 87

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17: Veteran Congress leader and former state minister of Kerala Kadavoor Sivadasan passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning. The Congress leader was admitted in private Hospital and was under treatment for pneumonia. He was 87.

Sivadasan represented the Kollam and Kundra segments in the Assembly.

A four-time legislator, Sivadasan was a minister in the Cabinets of K Karunakaran and AK Antony.

Starting his political career as a trade union leader from his home district Kollam, Sivadasan was elected MLA on a Revolutionary Socialist Party ticket in 1980 and 1982.

He later switched to the Congress, on whose ticket he won the 1991 and 2001 Assembly polls.

Sivadasan retired from politics due to his failing health after 2006.

The body will be cremated at Mulangadakom in Kollam at 4 pm.

