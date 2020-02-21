Former Karnataka Minister C Channigappa passes away at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader C Channigappa on Friday passed away at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru. He was suffering a prolonged illness and succumbed to it at 8.20 am on Friday.

The last rites of the former minister will be held at Govindarajanahalli of Nelamangala on Friday evening.

Channigappa was a three-time MLA from Koratagere assembly constituency. Earlier, he served as the Forest Minister of Karnataka.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to pay condolences and said that Channigappa was his friend for many years.