Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai all set to join BJP today

New Delhi, Aug 25: Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai is all set to join the BJP on Tuesday, as the saffron party braces itself for the crucial Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year.

Annamalai, who is also known as "Singam", served in Karnataka for nearly a decade, resigned from service in 2019 to "work among the people". The former IPS officer will join BJP in the presence of its President JP Nadda at 11 am in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, "BJP is a nationalist party and I am a nationalist in the first place. I think BJP will be able to give a new vision and direction to Tamil Nadu."

It can be seen that Annamalai launched an organisation to work with farmers in Karur and Coimbatore after he resigned from service. He had maintained that he was not taking a political plunge anytime soon.

He said he is joining BJP unconditionally and his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the things that made him take the decision.

"The call to join the BJP was taken very late. I feel political change is important than social change and that is why I decided to take the political plunge now," he said.

The former IPS officer "Singam" believes BJP has been wrongly represented in Tamil Nadu. "The party is not perceived the way it is here in other states. A wrong perception of BJP has been created here," he said.

Before submitting his resignation last year, Annamalai had said that he had given a lot of thought about quitting the police service for almost a year.

"I have done my policing work and wore Khaki with a lot of pride. But I always believe that in our life we can do other work too. I am resigning with pride and happiness," Annamalai had said.