YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Congress President
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai all set to join BJP today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai is all set to join the BJP on Tuesday, as the saffron party braces itself for the crucial Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year.

    BJP

    Annamalai, who is also known as "Singam", served in Karnataka for nearly a decade, resigned from service in 2019 to "work among the people". The former IPS officer will join BJP in the presence of its President JP Nadda at 11 am in New Delhi.

    Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, "BJP is a nationalist party and I am a nationalist in the first place. I think BJP will be able to give a new vision and direction to Tamil Nadu."

    To slam AAP govt, Delhi BJP asks Anna Hazare to join its 'mass movement'

    It can be seen that Annamalai launched an organisation to work with farmers in Karur and Coimbatore after he resigned from service. He had maintained that he was not taking a political plunge anytime soon.

    He said he is joining BJP unconditionally and his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the things that made him take the decision.

    "The call to join the BJP was taken very late. I feel political change is important than social change and that is why I decided to take the political plunge now," he said.

    CWC: After seven hours, Congress was back to square one

    The former IPS officer "Singam" believes BJP has been wrongly represented in Tamil Nadu. "The party is not perceived the way it is here in other states. A wrong perception of BJP has been created here," he said.

    Before submitting his resignation last year, Annamalai had said that he had given a lot of thought about quitting the police service for almost a year.

    "I have done my policing work and wore Khaki with a lot of pride. But I always believe that in our life we can do other work too. I am resigning with pride and happiness," Annamalai had said.

    More IPS OFFICER News

    Read more about:

    ips officer bjp tamil nadu politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X