Former Karnataka Dy CM G Parameshwara's PA commits suicide

India

By Vishal S

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, Oct 12: Former Karnataka Deputy CM and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant has reportedly committed suicide.

This development comes a day after the Income Tax Investigation Wing in Bengaluru summoned Parameshwara for questioning earlier this week in connection with the large volumes of undisclosed cash transactions in the two medical colleges controlled by his family.

The Income Tax Department had seized about Rs 5 crore cash during raids against former Karnataka deputy chief minister and others, officials said on Friday. They said the raids that began on Thursday were ongoing at about 25 locations.

Parameshwara's family runs Siddhartha Group of Institutions. Allegations are that three medical colleges affiliated to separate deemed universities in Karnataka allegedly collected between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 65 lakh per medical seat.