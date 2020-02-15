Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked in Bihar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Arrah, Feb 15: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar escaped unhurt after his convoy was on Friday reportedly attacked in Bihar's Arrah district.

According to reports, Kanhaiya's convoy and many other vehicles were damaged in a stone-pelting incident. Supporters of Kanhaiya alleged that this was the eighth such attack on his convoy.

Speaking to reporters, a police officer said that the CPI leader was on his way to Arrah after holding a meeting in Buxar. It ws during this time some anti-social elements attacked his convoy near the Bibiganj market.

During this attack, Kanhaiya's vehicle was damaged and the police officials managed to safely escort Kanhaiya to Arrah in another car.

Reports further alleged that Kanhaiya's convoy had hit a motorcycle which angered the villagers.

Presently, Kanhaiya Kumar is on his "Jan-Gan-Man Yatra" against the NRC and CAA. During this campaign, he is expected to reach almost all the major cities of Bihar and conduct meetings.