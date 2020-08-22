Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, wife test positive for coronavirus

New Delhi, Aug 22: Former Jharkhand chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. His wife, Rupi Soren has also tested positive for the virus.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed about his parents on his twitter handle.

"Test reports of my father Shibu Soren and mother Rupi Soren came last night where they have been found positive for coronavirus. Both of them have been put in home isolation for faster recovery."

With the blessings of the people of Jharkhand and the countrymen, he will soon be among us, the CM added.

Earlier, 17 staff members and security deployed at Shibu Soren's residence had tested positive for coronavirus.

76-year old Shibu Soren had undergone COVID-19 test earlier but was found negative.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in home isolation, will also be undertaking coronavirus test for the third time on Monday after coming in contact with his Cabinet colleague Banna Gupta, who was tested positive earlier on Tuesday.

Notably, before his test results came on Tuesday, Gupta had attended the Cabinet Meeting held at the Project Building in Ranchi due to which the entire Cabinet Secretariat has been put under the scanner of COVID-19.

After Gupta tested positive for coronavirus, the entire Jharkhand Cabinet, including the CM, has gone into home quarantine.