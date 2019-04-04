Former JDU leader's son abducted for ransom found dead in Bihar

Patna, Apr 04: The body of former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader's son, who was kidnapped for a Rs. 50-lakh ransom, was found in Siwan on Wednesday.

Rahul Kumar, a Class 7 student of Kendriya Vidayalya and son of late JD-U leader Surendra Patel, was kidnapped late on Wednesday.

"Four people have been arrested, further investigation is underway," K K Mishra, ASP, Siwan said.

