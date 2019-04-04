  • search
    Former JDU leader's son abducted for ransom found dead in Bihar

    Patna, Apr 04: The body of former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader's son, who was kidnapped for a Rs. 50-lakh ransom, was found in Siwan on Wednesday.

    Former JDU leaders son abducted for ransom found dead in Bihar
    Rahul Kumar, a Class 7 student of Kendriya Vidayalya and son of late JD-U leader Surendra Patel, was kidnapped late on Wednesday.

    "Four people have been arrested, further investigation is underway," K K Mishra, ASP, Siwan said.

    Further investigation is underway.

