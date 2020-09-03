Former JD(S) MLA Appaji Gowda dead after testing positive for COVID-19

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 03: Former JD(S) MLA M J Appaji Gowda died at a private hospital in Shivamogga, a Health department official said.

The 69-year old leader had tested positive for coronavirus three days ago and died on Wednesday evening, the official added.

"He had fever for the past three days and was rushed to the McGann Hospital after he complained of a severe respiratory problem," the District Health Officer Nagaraj Naik told P T I.

Barely a few hours after his admission to the hospital, he breathed his last, Naik added. Condoling the death, former Prime Minister and the JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said the former Bhadrawathi MLA used to toil for the poor people and for the uplift of the workers of Bhadravathi factory.

In his condolence message, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he was deeply pained to hear about Appaji Gowda's demise. Kumaraswamy said Appaji Gowda had entered politics as the voice of the workers of the Steel City of Bhadravathi. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the party.