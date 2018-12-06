Home News India Former J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu quits PDP

Jammu, Dec 6: Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu on Thursday announced his resignation from the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Bidding Adieu to PDP. Another phase of life over. pic.twitter.com/r5YbZoYRYb — Haseeb Drabu (@HaseebDrabu) December 6, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Drabu said he had been distancing himself from party affairs for some time now, though his resignation from his ministerial post and the party two years back had been rejected.

Drabu had been dropped from the government in March 2018, months before the PDP-BJP coalition alliance broke down.