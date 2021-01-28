Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh announces decision to quit electoral politics

YouTube
    Shimla, Jan 28: Himachal Pradesh''s former chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday announced his exit from electoral politics.

    The six-time chief minister said: I am a Congressi and will remain Congressi till my death.

    In an informal chat with the media at Kunihar in Solan district, Singh said that he would not contest any election in future.

    The six-time chief minister said: "I am a Congressi and will remain Congressi till my death."

    Talking about the recent Panchayat elections, the former chief minister stated that some Congress leaders worked indirectly to defeat candidates supported by the party.

    These leaders should be exposed, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 21:56 [IST]
