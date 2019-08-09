  • search
    Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, under observation; Modi, Shah visit him

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Former Finance Minister has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, and is "haemodynamically stable".

    He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

    Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS: Report

    The AIIMS, in a statement, said, "Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable."

    Hemodynamically stable means the patient has a stable heart pump and the blood circulation is good.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J P Nadda and Sharad Yadav visited the hospital to enquire about Jaitley's health.

    66-year-old Jaitley had a kidney transplant last year, and had left for a "regular medical check-up" in the United States in January this year.

    Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in May 2019, Jaitley, in a letter to PM Modi, had said that he'd like to stay away from "any responsibility" on account of his ill health.

    arun jaitley aiims health bjp

