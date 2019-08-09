Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah reach AIIMS

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 09: Former Finance Minister has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The medical bulletin will be released at 10:30 PM.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable.

Jaitley has been admitted to AIIMS's cardiology department and is being monitored by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist, India Today has reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla has reached AIIMS.

66-year-old Jaitley had a kidney transplant last year, and had left for a "regular medical check-up" in the United States in January this year.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in May 2019, Jaitley, in a letter to PM Modi, had said that he'd like to stay away from "any responsibility" on account of his ill health.