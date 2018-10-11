Former Dera chief Ram Rahim's security guard allegedly commits suicide

Panchkula, Oct 11: Shankar Mandori, a former jawan with the Haryana police and who was also the security guard Gurmeet Ram Rahim, has allegedly committed suicide.

Mandori had been terminated from his services, following the Panchkula violence.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a jail term in two rape cases, was on October 5, granted bail in a case related to the alleged castration of 400 of his followers.

However, Ram Rahim Singh would remain in jail as he is serving sentence for raping two of his women followers, for which he was convicted by a Panchkula court in August last year.