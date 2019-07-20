Longest serving Delhi CM and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passes away

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 20: Former Delhi Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday. She was 81-years-old. Dikshit is said to passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Escorts Hospital in Delhi this morning.

She was serving as president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee since January 10, 2019.

She was the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi, serving for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

She was one of the tallest politicians in Delhi's political scene. Diskshit was respected across party lines and was a soft spoken, but yet assertive person. She was one of the most credible Congress leaders not only in Delhi politics, but also across political spectrum.

Diskhit, a Miranda House alumni, had almost taken a political retirement of sorts after her three sucessive CM tenures ended. But, the Congress called her back to manage the affairs of Delhi Congress which was witnessing a turmoil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over veteran leader's demise and said "she was "blessed by affable personality".

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

She was a popular leader and administered the national capital very well given that rules that apply to government in Delhi are different from other states.

"Her contribution will always be remembered," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his condolence tweet.

Dikshit led Congress party to three consecutive electoral victories in Delhi. She also served as Kerala Governor for sometime. She was a stalwart and considered a dignified politician who worked with many generations of Gandhi family.